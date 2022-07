A police officer says a “huge bang” was followed by “utter confusion and mass hysteria” after the first of two IRA pub bombs detonated in Surrey nearly 48 years ago, an inquest heard.Retired Pc Robin Young gave evidence about the night terrorists bombed the Horse and Groom and the Seven Stars pubs, in Guildford, Surrey, on October 5 1974, at an inquest on Monday.The bombings killed civilian Paul Craig and soldiers Ann Hamilton, Caroline Slater, William Forsyth, and John Hunter, and injured 65 people.Mr Young was on duty nearby when the first bomb ripped through the Horse and Groom, Surrey...

