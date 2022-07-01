New Orleans woman sees hypocrisy among pro-life advocates and conservatives

In my second discussion about abortion, I sat down Lakeesha Harris. She has spent nearly 30 years advocating for women’s reproductive rights, with an emphasis on a woman’s right to choose how she’ll handle her pregnancy, including the option to abort.

In a separate story, I spoke with an African American woman who underwent an abortion when she was 16 years old.

She emerged from that experience as solidly pro-life.

My conversation with Lakeesha Harris will focus on her pro-choice point of view and why she believes the overturning of Roe v. Wade is the latest example of racism in America.