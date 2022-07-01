Blytheville, AR man killed in I-55 crash; 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville man is dead and three other people are hurt after a crash on I-55, according to Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened at around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on I-55 in Mississippi County. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, 27-year-old Dontrel Washington of Blytheville was driving in the wrong direction in the left-hand lane. Police say Washington was driving northbound in the southbound lane.

Police say another vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane and swerved to try to avoid hitting Washington. The two vehicles reportedly collided in the southbound lane.

Arkansas State Police say Washington kept driving and got into a head-on collision with a third vehicle.

Police say Washington was killed in the crash.

Three other people were injured in the crash. Arkansas State Police say they were taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

