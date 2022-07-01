ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj9oc_0gSAK2Ky00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with the victim who said Ruiz hit him across the nose with the lid of a cooking pot. He said she then grabbed a machete and swung it at his head but didn’t make contact. He told police he was afraid Ruiz was going to kill him. Officers noted the victim had an injury to his nose which was consistent with his claims.

Officers then spoke with Ruiz who denied using the lid or machete as a weapon. She did, however, admit to throwing her phone and a notebook at him.

Ruiz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $25,000. According to jail records, Ruiz has been arrested multiple times since 2016 on charges such as drunk driving, failure to appear, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has sent the following statement in regards to this morning’s crash. “On July 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash. At approximately 11:08 AM, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a 2019 black Nissan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began on Whitaker Avenue, during the pursuit a DPS patrol unit struck a parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande. The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated on scene by Odessa EMS and released. The Trooper was not injured and the crash scene is under investigation. At this time, the suspect is not in custody and DPS is working to confirm a possible identification.”
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 dead in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a weekend crash in Crane County. Adrian Elijah White, 20, and Aaron Robert White, 17, both of Odessa, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, the elder White was traveling northbound on US Highway 385 […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One woman is dead after a weekend crash that left two others injured. 23-Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Odessa Police Department. Around 7:25 a.m. on July 3, officers and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of N Grandview. Investigators said McDowell was […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS pursuit leads to crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — DPS is investigating following a pursuit in Odessa. According to a spokesperson for the department, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop just after 11 a.m. on a 2019 black Nissan because of a traffic violation. This resulted in a pursuit that resulted in a...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Odessa on July 3 at 7:25 a.m. Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call in the 6100 block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision. 23-year-old Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 6100 Block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision. The investigation determined that a tan 2016 Honda Accord operated by Alyssa...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Machete#Violent Crime#Kmid#Aggravated Assault#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs7.com

Missing Midland child found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Ann Morgan has been found and is now safe with her family. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Friday. Morgan, 16, had last been seen on May 22, 2022. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating vape shop burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect. According to Crime Stoppers, on June 3, an unknown man used a rock to break the glass door of Tall City Vapor Works at 4519 N Garfield Street. He then stole several hundreds of dollars’ worth […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘It’s still not real to me’: Andrews mother grieves daughter, victim of domestic violence

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). TTY: 1-800-787-3224. You can also text ‘START’ to 88788. You can visit their website at thehotline.org. The hotline is free, confidential, and open 24/7. The Crisis Center of West Texas Hotline is 1-866-627-4747. You can visit their website at ccwtx.org. Crisis Center of West Texas’ shelter, Louise Wood Angel […]
ANDREWS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

MCSO asking for help finding missing child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Faith Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen on May 22, 2022, wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with a black and green swimsuit. Faith has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. to 160lbs., and is approximately 4′9″ to 5′2″ tall.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 and Telemundo 20 emceed the Firecracker Fandango in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a two-year hiatus, the Firecracker Fandango returned to the city of Odessa on Saturday. CBS7′s very own Hannah Burbank and Telemundo 20′s Patsy Casas were there to emcee the event. The event took up ten blocks in downtown Odessa and every block had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland fireworks stands opened for holiday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -You probably have seen and maybe even bought fireworks from the stands that pop up around Midland and Odessa during the Fourth of July. Truckload Fireworks Stand Manager Maria Vejas returns yearly to open her firework stand two weeks before the holiday begins. “The first week is...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local law enforcement discusses grocery store thefts

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Staying safe in and out of the water during the week of July 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For most Americans, Independence Day means hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and water. But that last one comes with a dangerous caveat. The week of July 4th sees the most drownings out of any week of the year. “We’ll definitely hit capacity at both pools,” said Midland Aquatics...
MIDLAND, TX
East Texas News

DPS identifies remains as missing person

AUSTIN – Human remains found in Midland County in 2013 have now been positively identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith following an extensive investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). A homicide investigation is now underway. On Aug. 1, 2013, Smith’s then-unidentified remains were found near South County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy