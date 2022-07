VALDOSTA – VSU’s Copeland African American Museum will soon undergo renovation and expansion, and will remain closed to visitors until the project is completed. The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University will soon undergo renovation and expansion, an effort to bolster its steadfast promise to preserve and uplift the stories of African American history. The museum will remain closed to visitors until the project is completed.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO