Community members are working together to raise money for a Donna police officer and his family after they lost their home in a fire. No one was injured in the Wednesday fire. “Thank God nothing happened to our police officer. His family is OK, he was actually working when his house started burning,” Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said. “The fire department went out there and they tried their best but unfortunately, the house was too long gone. I burned down"

DONNA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO