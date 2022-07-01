ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

13 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in Nevada County Rices Fire

By Natalia Gurevich
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Rices Fire , which first broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly swelled to over 900 acres in a matter of days has begun approaching full containment, according to CAL FIRE's most recent update Friday morning.

Now at 22% containment, the size of the fire has held firm at just over 900 acres in the last 24 hours, with fire crews working to keep the fire from growing any further.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon in an uninhabitable structure in the Rices Crossing area of Nevada County, and soon spread to nearby vegetation.

The cause of the start of the structure fire is still under investigation, according to CAL FIRE .

Since the fire broke out, 13 firefighters have been injured in the effort to combat the blaze, and one civilian has been injured.

One structure has been destroyed so far, although another 250 are still threatened.

While ongoing drought issues in the area and dry trees and vegetation have contributed to the fire's spread, more favorable conditions over the last couple of days have helped stem the blaze.

The cooler temperatures and increased humidity that started Thursday and are continuing Friday will continue to help fire crews with containment efforts.

But that could also bring winds of up 18 mph, and officials warn residents returning to the areas around the fire to be on the lookout for possible upgrades to evacuation warnings to orders.

Evacuation orders are still in place for residents on certain roads, including Rices Crossing, Troost Trail, Den Court, Mark Court, Cranston Road. The community of Bridgeport and Rices Crossing is also under evacuation orders.

The areas where warnings are in effect include the communities of French Corral; Birchville and Sweetland; California State Park at Highway 49; the communities of Millhouse, Monezuma, and Purdon; the areas of Greater Tyler Foote and Purdon Road; the New School and Robinson area; and the communities of Sebastopol and North San Juan.

Full containment is projected to be reached on Tuesday.

CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Commercial Structure In Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire, initiated fire attack and completed a search for victims. The building is known to be occupied by homeless persons, and has burned several times in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/NDBn1CBhse — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 4, 2022  
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
