13 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in Nevada County Rices Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Rices Fire , which first broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly swelled to over 900 acres in a matter of days has begun approaching full containment, according to CAL FIRE's most recent update Friday morning.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Now at 22% containment, the size of the fire has held firm at just over 900 acres in the last 24 hours, with fire crews working to keep the fire from growing any further.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon in an uninhabitable structure in the Rices Crossing area of Nevada County, and soon spread to nearby vegetation.

The cause of the start of the structure fire is still under investigation, according to CAL FIRE .

Since the fire broke out, 13 firefighters have been injured in the effort to combat the blaze, and one civilian has been injured.

One structure has been destroyed so far, although another 250 are still threatened.

While ongoing drought issues in the area and dry trees and vegetation have contributed to the fire's spread, more favorable conditions over the last couple of days have helped stem the blaze.

The cooler temperatures and increased humidity that started Thursday and are continuing Friday will continue to help fire crews with containment efforts.

But that could also bring winds of up 18 mph, and officials warn residents returning to the areas around the fire to be on the lookout for possible upgrades to evacuation warnings to orders.

Evacuation orders are still in place for residents on certain roads, including Rices Crossing, Troost Trail, Den Court, Mark Court, Cranston Road. The community of Bridgeport and Rices Crossing is also under evacuation orders.

The areas where warnings are in effect include the communities of French Corral; Birchville and Sweetland; California State Park at Highway 49; the communities of Millhouse, Monezuma, and Purdon; the areas of Greater Tyler Foote and Purdon Road; the New School and Robinson area; and the communities of Sebastopol and North San Juan.

Full containment is projected to be reached on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram