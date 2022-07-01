ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Closing arguments from prosecution, defense in Dawan Ferguson case

By Kelley Hoskins, Joey Schneider, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGOUc_0gSAHlsv00

CLAYTON, Mo. – A jury has convicted a St. Louis County father in the death of his disabled 9-year-old son.

Dawan Ferguson was found guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after his son, Christian, disappeared in June 2003.

The jury has reached a verdict Friday after nearly 2.5 hours of deliberation. That followed more than an hour of closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

Dawan Ferguson was on trial for first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after his son, Christian, disappeared in June 2003. Christian had a rare metabolic condition, was disabled, and required around-the-clock care.

Trending: 300 tickets issued in St. Charles’ crackdown on expired temporary tags

On the morning of June 11, 2003, Dawan Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone outside a gas station at Page and Skinker to report his SUV had been carjacked with Christian still inside the vehicle. Dawan said he was bringing Christian to St. Louis Children’s Hospital at the time and stopped to call the hospital in advance of their arrival. Police found the SUV hours later but not Christian. Court documents said Christian would have died within 48 hours without his medications.

Christian was never found. The boy was eventually presumed dead. He was 9.

Christian was born with a genetic disorder of one’s metabolism called citrullinemia, which means the body produces more ammonia in the blood. As a result, the boy needed to be on medications and could only ingest a minuscule amount of protein in his daily diet.

Closing Arguments

During the early stages of closing arguments, the prosecution argued inconsistencies over the defense’s side of the story on the 911 call. The prosecution claims there was a period of several hours that did not match the timeline of when police were informed Christian went missing and the defense’s side of the story was “bogus.”

Prosecutor John Schlesinger argued that Dawan made deliberate decisions over caring for Christian prior to his death, such as not giving him medicine or feeding him properly. The defense contends Dawan didn’t take care of Christian because he was an inconvenience and “he didn’t want to deal with it.”

The defense argued there are several rumors, theories and innuendos as to what happened. There were arguments made against the prosecution’s point of deliberation in caring for Christian, and the defense faults a home health nurse for not reporting Christian’s worsening health to police or DFS.

Defense attorney Jemia Steele argues there was no evidence that demonstrated a motive in Christian’s death. She also claims there was no circumstantial evidence of foul play in a Malibu car linked to the investigation. That car belonged to Lakeisha Mayes, Dawan’s girlfriend at the time.

Steele argued the prosecution’s story about the stolen car is implied and that defense witnesses would have no reason to help Dawan. She also claimed, based on statements made from Christian’s sister, that the story on Chrisitan’s disappearance was twisted.

Before closing arguments wrapped up, Schlessinger spoke a second time and claimed that Dawan Ferguson never attended any organized searches or prayer vigils for Christian. He claims Dawan brought Christian “to the brink of death” and cited statements from Dawan, medical records and documents of missed appointments as evidence of deliberate acts from January 2001 to June 2003 before Christian’s death.

Closing arguments ended just after 2 p.m. Jury deliberations are underway. Check back on updates from closing arguments and deliberation from FOX2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Nearly 20 years later, father convicted in death of boy

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly two decades after a disabled 9-year-old Missouri boy went missing, his father has been convicted of killing him. St. Louis County jurors on Friday found 49-year-old Dawan Ferguson guilty of first-degree murder. Jurors deliberated less than three hours. Ferguson will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, which is mandatory in non-death penalty first-degree murder cases in Missouri. Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone on June 11, 2003, and said his vehicle was taken in a carjacking with his son, Christian, inside. Prosecutors at trial this week said the carjacking never happened. Ferguson’s lawyers said there was no evidence of murder. The child’s body was never found.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

Crash on I-55 leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police report that a man died early Tuesday morning after a fatal crash. The crash took place around 11 p.m. on July 4 southbound I-55 to US-67C where 29-year-old Scott J. Drennen was struck by a driver. Drennen was walking on the left shoulder of the ramp from southbound I-55 to I-270 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the left shoulder, hitting Drennen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
City
Clayton, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Steele, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Schlesinger
gladstonedispatch.com

Protestor Dominic Lewis gathered outside of Planned Parenthood, Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri

Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Page#Skinker
FOX 2

Missouri AG threatens to sue cities funding access to abortion services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy