Newport, RI

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!. There are many displays across Rhode Island to be enjoyed. This story may be updated as we receive updates, land earn of other events. Fourth of July Firework...

whatsupnewp.com

FUN 107

Clinging Jellyfish Warning Issued by Rhode Island DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) is putting residents on high alert for tiny, dime-sized jellyfish that can pack a serious sting. Known as clinging jellyfish because of the sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds, they have been spotted in several Rhode Island ponds already this season.
ANIMALS
Boston

New England has 5 of the most ‘magical’ island getaways in the U.S., according to Country Living

They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island triples free sunscreen dispensers available this summer

SCARBOROUGH BEACH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is tripling the number of sunscreen dispensers available at state beaches and parks, offering people a free way to help protect their skin from the sun. "We want to be able to provide as many visitors and Rhode Islanders with sunblock as...
LIFESTYLE
Uprise RI

“These living conditions are deplorable”: Block Island worker calls for livable housing, safe working conditions, and time off for summer staff

This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
LABOR ISSUES
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,601,438 which is 273% higher than the state average of $429,686.
REAL ESTATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the most veterans in Rhode Island

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
MILITARY
#Independence Day#Labor Day Weekend#4th Of July#Crescent Beach#Beach Club Fireworks
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police make over 40 arrests during 4th of July weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they made over 40 arrests during the Fourth of July weekend. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said ahead of the weekend that they would be increasing patrols to look out for drunk driving. State police said they made 44...
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

Fireworks celebrations scheduled for 4th of July weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Southern New England is getting ready to celebrate America’s birthday this coming weekend with fireworks celebrations. Below is a list of fireworks displays happening across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. RHODE ISLAND:. Bristol. July 3, at Bristol Harbor, 9:30 p.m. Coventry. July 4, at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Politics
iheart.com

Drivers Get More Time To Transfer Registrations

Rhode Island drivers are getting more time to transfer their registrations. A new law extends the time that the purchaser of a vehicle from a dealership has to operate their new ride from twenty days to thirty before it needs to get registered. “Getting an appointment at the DMV within...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee signs Executive Order protecting access to reproductive health care

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee’s office announced today that Governor McKee has signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island, “ensuring that individuals who come to Rhode Island seeking reproductive health services will be safeguarded from legal liability in other states”.
HEALTH
rinewstoday.com

CODAC buys new building for its headquarters – Richard Asinof

The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island Police Chiefs Assoc. report details steps to take for safer and more secure schools

Photo: RIPCA President and Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association. School safety was the topic of Thursday’s announcement by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, joined by school safety stakeholders for the release of the association’s recently created Basic School Safety Protocols document. The event was held at Lincoln High School Auditorium.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ecori.org

Boulders Placed in Shoreline Parking Areas Restrict Access

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

