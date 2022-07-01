Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!. There are many displays across Rhode Island to be enjoyed. This story may be updated as we receive updates, land earn of other events. Fourth of July Firework...
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) is putting residents on high alert for tiny, dime-sized jellyfish that can pack a serious sting. Known as clinging jellyfish because of the sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds, they have been spotted in several Rhode Island ponds already this season.
They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
SCARBOROUGH BEACH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is tripling the number of sunscreen dispensers available at state beaches and parks, offering people a free way to help protect their skin from the sun. "We want to be able to provide as many visitors and Rhode Islanders with sunblock as...
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,601,438 which is 273% higher than the state average of $429,686.
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
As food prices climb due to inflation, Bertucci’s is offering its customers some relief by turning back the clock. The Italian restaurant chain, which was founded in Somerville in 1981, is offering customers a throwback menu with prices from the 1980s for select days in July. On July 6,...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they made over 40 arrests during the Fourth of July weekend. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said ahead of the weekend that they would be increasing patrols to look out for drunk driving. State police said they made 44...
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Southern New England is getting ready to celebrate America’s birthday this coming weekend with fireworks celebrations. Below is a list of fireworks displays happening across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. RHODE ISLAND:. Bristol. July 3, at Bristol Harbor, 9:30 p.m. Coventry. July 4, at...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday they arrested 25 people for drunk driving over the holiday weekend. Also over the weekend, police said 28 others were arrested for other criminal offenses. They didn’t immediately release specific charges. Troopers also issued over 600 traffic violations...
Rhode Island drivers are getting more time to transfer their registrations. A new law extends the time that the purchaser of a vehicle from a dealership has to operate their new ride from twenty days to thirty before it needs to get registered. “Getting an appointment at the DMV within...
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee’s office announced today that Governor McKee has signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island, “ensuring that individuals who come to Rhode Island seeking reproductive health services will be safeguarded from legal liability in other states”.
The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
Photo: RIPCA President and Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association. School safety was the topic of Thursday’s announcement by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, joined by school safety stakeholders for the release of the association’s recently created Basic School Safety Protocols document. The event was held at Lincoln High School Auditorium.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
There are many fireworks shows that will be taking place across Massachusetts during the summer, and especially for the Fourth of July. But only a few of these select fireworks shows can be named better than the rest. With concerts, activities, food and festivals to go along with the fireworks,...
