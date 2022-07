Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. Whenever you hear someone shout out “Sweet Home Alabama!” or, more likely, “Free Bird!” when a band asks the crowd for requests, you have one group to thank for the songs' continued popularity: the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Southern- and country-rock legends whose “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin'” tour lands at Moline's TaxSlayer Center on July 16.

