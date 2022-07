After making the BIG3 playoffs in each of the league's first three seasons, Power missed out on the postseason last year. But the team was fortunate enough to get the No. 1 pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft where they selected former NBA player Glen Rice Jr. The son of the three-time All-Star of the same name, Rice Jr. has already paid dividends for his new team as he ranks among the top five in the league in both points and rebounds. He will lead Power (1-1) into a battle against Enemies (1-1) as part of the Week 3 BIG3 schedule, with the latter being led by 12-year NBA vet Nick Young. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO