Louisiana State

River Road African American Museum receives LSU Libraries award

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU Libraries is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history and diverse culture of communities across Louisiana. In keeping with that spirit, this summer the libraries presented the 2022 Y’ALL Award to the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville. The Y’ALL Award was first established...

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
“Little firecrackers” born at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – July 4th is the day this country celebrates its birth as a nation. 2022 marks the 245th anniversary of the United States of America. While some will be outside grilling, others will be inside celebrating the new editions to their families. Woman’s Hospital shared...
Donaldsonville, LA
Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
15 Best Things to Do in St. Francisville, LA

As the parish seat of West Feliciana, Louisiana, St. Francisville is steeped in Louisiana history and culture. It overflows with plantations and historical sites. You’ll never run out of places to see while you’re there. Apart from that, the area's natural beauty is truly something to behold. Overall,...
Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
Eight new principals and assistant principals named for Ascension public schools

Several Ascension Parish public schools will have new principals and assistant principals when school opens in August. Ascension Public Schools has announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston, principal of Bluff Middle School; Jelice Chatman, principal of Lowery Elementary School; Karen Daigle, principal of Galvez Primary School; Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School; Shawn Boudreaux, assistant principal of Sorrento Primary School; Shondra James, assistant principal of Donaldsonville High School; Rebecca “Becky” Templet, assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary School; and Johnathan Walker, assistant principal of East Ascension High School.
New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
Current and former Louisiana jail inmates earn diplomas

Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
Louisiana Culture: How pralines became a local specialty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is the praline. Made with pecans and cream or milk, the candy’s rich and full-bodied flavors are near decadent. One taste of a well-made praline explains why the treat has been tempting Louisianians and tourists since the 1800s.
BRCC, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mayor’s Office create new education plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 5, Baton Rouge Community College and the Mayor’s Office will announce the release of a new initiative for students. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Reverend Fred Smith of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will attend a press conference with BRCC to announce an educational initiative at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
