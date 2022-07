Nike’s football-inspired Nike F.C. is expanding its footwear roster with a new and special edition version of its Air Max 95. Aptly dubbed “Social F.C.,” the sneaker has been inspired by those who love the sport of football. Dressed in a “Light Bone,” “Summit White,” “Dune Red” and khaki color scheme, this new offering of the Air Max 95 has been designed with a camouflage print on the sides with red strip detailing being squeezed in between. Of course, the football theme is continued through its gold motifs on the tongue and insole, while 3M reflective detailing rounds up the finer details.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO