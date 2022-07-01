ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Side-by-side wine shop, market open down the shore with fare from Fishtown vendors

By Hadas Kuznits
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCJRl_0gSAFW5y00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The owner of Fishtown Social is celebrating the grand opening of two new shops in Ventnor. The side-by-side stores are opening just in time for shore-goers to buy beach snacks and adult beverages for the holiday weekend.

Wahine Wine Company is located at 101 N. Dorset Ave.

“It features a lot of the small-production organic, natural and biodynamic wines that we have in Fishtown,” said owner Vanessa Wong. “We also get to sell some really cool craft spirits and beer as well, thanks to the laws in New Jersey.”

And then right next door is a small gourmet store called Fish and Whistle Market . “Because what’s better to have with wine than some cheese and charcuterie and snacks?” Wong said.

The stores will have lots of Philly-based snacks to choose from.

“Some of our favorite Fishtown pickles from Fishtown Pickle Project . The coffees that we’re featuring are going to be from ReAnimator . I work with a local [cheese] purveyor called Third Wheel Cheese and she brings in cheese all over from Chester County, from South Jersey.

“We’ll have a lot of different pop-ups as well with some of the smaller businesses in Fishtown, to be named eventually.”

She said the new spots have a very similar vibe to Fishtown in 2016.

“When we opened, a lot of old guard, a lot of new guard, a lot of cool energy, and everybody’s embracing and supporting each other,” she said. “I’m excited to meet the people. I mean, that’s why I'm in this business.”

For more on Wahine Wine Company and Fish and Whistle Market , listen to the KYW Newsradio original podcast What’s Cooking on the Audacy app or in the audio player below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
multihousingnews.com

Rose Valley Capital Obtains $74M for Philadelphia Buy

Natixis provided the financing for the 276-unit property. Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, secured $73.6 million in financing for the acquisition of Mansion at Bala, a 276-unit community in Philadelphia. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was Winther Investments. Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provided the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Shop#Biodynamic Wines#Food Drink#Fishtown Social#Wahine Wine Company#Fishtown Pickle Project
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Dope Shows – hip hop concert agency gives back to their community

Dope Shows is a concert agency that specializes in Hip-Hop shows in Philadelphia. Co-Founders Jamir Shaw and Stephan Piner created the organization in an effort to produce more unique shows for the the Hip-Hop community in the tri-state area. In addition to producing quality nightlife experiences, Jamir and Stephan are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s Community Thrift Store Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

On July 1, 2022, a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held for the Community Thrift store, located in the Bellmawr Shopping Center, 115 South Black Horse Pike (Unit F). Mayor Chuck Sauter was joined by Councilman Jamie Casey and Councilwoman Johann Fina to welcome Odessa Ingram Edmond to Bellmawr and to celebrate the Grand Opening.
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy