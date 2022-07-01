Side-by-side wine shop, market open down the shore with fare from Fishtown vendors

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The owner of Fishtown Social is celebrating the grand opening of two new shops in Ventnor. The side-by-side stores are opening just in time for shore-goers to buy beach snacks and adult beverages for the holiday weekend.

Wahine Wine Company is located at 101 N. Dorset Ave.

“It features a lot of the small-production organic, natural and biodynamic wines that we have in Fishtown,” said owner Vanessa Wong. “We also get to sell some really cool craft spirits and beer as well, thanks to the laws in New Jersey.”

And then right next door is a small gourmet store called Fish and Whistle Market . “Because what’s better to have with wine than some cheese and charcuterie and snacks?” Wong said.

The stores will have lots of Philly-based snacks to choose from.

“Some of our favorite Fishtown pickles from Fishtown Pickle Project . The coffees that we’re featuring are going to be from ReAnimator . I work with a local [cheese] purveyor called Third Wheel Cheese and she brings in cheese all over from Chester County, from South Jersey.

“We’ll have a lot of different pop-ups as well with some of the smaller businesses in Fishtown, to be named eventually.”

She said the new spots have a very similar vibe to Fishtown in 2016.

“When we opened, a lot of old guard, a lot of new guard, a lot of cool energy, and everybody’s embracing and supporting each other,” she said. “I’m excited to meet the people. I mean, that’s why I'm in this business.”

For more on Wahine Wine Company and Fish and Whistle Market , listen to the KYW Newsradio original podcast What’s Cooking on the Audacy app or in the audio player below: