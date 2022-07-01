ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What’s Trending: Our Opinion On The McDonald’s Baby Mama Drama Social Media Debate [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0gSAFUKW00

If you haven’t been under a rock, then you’ve seen the viral video of an ex-couple going back and forth about giving their child Mcdonald’s when he didn’t bring any for all the kids in the house.  The father of the child brings food over for only his kid and the mother recorded a video of the fight about him not bringing food for her other 3 kids.  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses who was right and wrong in this situation and listeners chime in.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon’s July Book Club Pick Is the Perfect ‘Romantic Beach Read’ — & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re well into summer, and yet we’re still hungry for another book to add to our growing TBR list. Fortunately, our favorite celeb bookworm, Reese Witherspoon, is on standby with yet another perfect book club selection. The actress and producer chose Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola as July 2022’s read, and you can buy a copy on Amazon right now for under $20. Honey & Spice follows Kiki, the witty host of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy