2 Teams Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants To Play For

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are two of the teams where Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would want to be traded.

The NBA world took a dramatic turn on Thursday right before the start of free agency when multiple reports came out about Kevin Durant requesting a trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the initial trade request, also reported two of the teams Durant reportedly would want to go to in a deal.

Wojnarowski: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

The Suns have a lot of players that could be moved in a deal such as Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges (and maybe even Devin Booker).

In addition the Heat have players like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro

However, one of the things to think about is the fact that whoever gets traded to the Nets for Durant, won't be on the team to play with Durant when he gets to his new home.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Not only did they lose in the first-round (which would have been a big disappointment on it's own), but they also got swept which made the loss even more dramatic.

Ultimately, if Durant does get traded, his tenure in Brooklyn will be seen as a massive failure.

In the two seasons he played there, they won one playoff series.

