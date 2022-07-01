ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faygo ice cream comes to Port Huron

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago

Editor's note: The name of a flavor of ice cream and creamery have been corrected.

Earlier this week, new, but familiar, flavors entered the ice cream roster at A Little Something in Port Huron. Fans of Faygo are in for a new favorite ice cream.

Brown Dog Creamery, located in Northville and Farmington, teamed up with the makers of Faygo to produce six new ice cream flavors. A Little Something in downtown Port Huron received a shipment of three of the flavors.

“Only three are available in 3-gallon tubs at this time that we can drop into our dip cabinet,” said Kim Johnson, co-manager of A Little Something.

The three flavors are Choc-n-Rye, made with Rock-n-Rye Faygo, Unicorn Swirl, made with cotton candy Faygo and Groovy Grape, made from grape Faygo.

Johnson said the remaining three flavors, Motown Jam, Citrus Mist and Peaches and Cream, are currently available in pints. However, A Little Something does not carry them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gH9pS_0gSAFKkU00

The store received the ice cream from their distributor, Cedar Crest Dairy. Johnson said Cedar Crest Dairy appears to be out of the flavors. However, the store does have a back stock, so they will have the flavors for a while.

"The flavors will be permanent (additions) unless we can no longer get them," she said. "We didn't hear if they were a limited edition type of thing."

Johnson said the reception of the ice cream has been great.

“I looked at the Facebook post about it today and after it was shared out and boosted, almost 27,000 people have seen it as of this morning,” she said Thursday.

Johnson said she has seen people come in looking specifically for the Faygo ice cream. She expects more people to come into the store as the weekend begins. She has not noticed a favorite flavor among customers.

“I think it’s pretty even among the three flavors,” Johnson said. “I think it’s specific to a person’s tastes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Czo_0gSAFKkU00

The ice cream isn’t the only thing Faygo related A Little Something sells. The store also sells Faygo scented candles, wax melts and air fresheners. The actual pop cans are at the store, too. All are available in 11 different Faygo flavors, including the ice cream flavors.

As far as Johnson knows, the store is also the only place in the Port Huron area to get the ice cream.

“The flavors weren’t in our area, so it made it unique to us,” she said.

A Little Something is located at 205 Huron Ave. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.

Contact McKenna Golat at (810) 292-0122 or mgolat@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Faygo ice cream comes to Port Huron

