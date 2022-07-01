$1 million Texas Lottery Powerball prize claimed in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A majority of the best game shows on TV from the past, present and probably in the future all this saying before a new contestant takes the stage, “Let’s see if (insert name here) can win $1 million!”
Well, a resident of the Lone Star State didn’t have to hop on a game show to garner that big of a win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of West Texas has claimed a $1 million Powerball Prize from the June 15 drawing.
That seven-figure winning ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 170200 on 201 E. 3rd Street in Pecos; the claimant has chosen to remain anonymous. This second-tier ticket was a Quick Pick and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the red Powerball number.
The lottery says, "Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*."
