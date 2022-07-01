ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

$1 million Texas Lottery Powerball prize claimed in West Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vogVC_0gSAF3pO00

DALLAS (KDAF) — A majority of the best game shows on TV from the past, present and probably in the future all this saying before a new contestant takes the stage, “Let’s see if (insert name here) can win $1 million!”

Well, a resident of the Lone Star State didn’t have to hop on a game show to garner that big of a win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of West Texas has claimed a $1 million Powerball Prize from the June 15 drawing.

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

That seven-figure winning ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 170200 on 201 E. 3rd Street in Pecos; the claimant has chosen to remain anonymous. This second-tier ticket was a Quick Pick and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the red Powerball number.

The lottery says, “Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Pecos, TX
West, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
West, TX
Sports
City
West, TX
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
Jalyn Smoot

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#West Texas#Powerball Jackpot#Texas Lottery Powerball#Uncle#Nexstar Media Inc
KHOU

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

West Texas The Dust Devil Capital of the World

Driving through the wide open West Texas landscape this time of year can yield some spectacular views of an incredible natural phenomenon. On a recent drive out toward Eden last weekend, I caught sight of, what I thought, from a distance was a tractor or some farm machinery in a field raising a dust trail.
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Be aware of high temperatures this week in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — If your car’s AC isn’t working right now, you better hope the windows work and have a nice, ice-cold bottle of water in your cup holder because it’s going to be a hot week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Narcity USA

The First Asian American Woman Just Won Miss Texas USA

Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

Counties with the most veterans in Texas

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy