Looking back at how hot June was in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer has gotten off to quite a hot start in North Texas as well as for most of the state in 2022 and 100-degree weather has already made its acquaintance this year.

Here’s what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says about the heat so far, “The race is on! 1980 and 2011 are the benchmarks for hot summers in North and Central Texas. But so far, 2022 looks like a worthy competitor. Here’s how each year’s 100-degree day tallies for June compare for both DFW and Waco. Waco’s 17 days tied the all-time record for June, set previously in 1998 and 2011.”

Along with how hot it’s been, according to the center, Waco has had one of its driest years on record so far.

“Through the end of June, 2022 ranks as the 6th driest on record (among 121 years of data). Less than an inch of rain fell in Waco during June, which was the 10th consecutive month with below normal precipitation. Among the years on this top 10 list, 1925 was the hottest summer on record until 2011, and the three driest calendar years (January through December) are 1917, 1954, and 1956.”

