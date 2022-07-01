ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

First weekend in July forecast for North Texas from NWS Fort Worth

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans have been given a small gift with somewhat cooler temperatures (low to mid 90s) for most of the week as June has turned to July.

This means the Fourth of July weekend has arrived and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Friday through Sunday ahead of the big day on Monday! In short, the center says to expect, “Seasonably hot and humid with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXZ5O_0gSAEv0E00

Hit indexes across each afternoon will reach near 100 or low 100 degrees with winds mainly from the southeast and the south. “A hot and humid weekend is expected with highs generally in the 90s and afternoon heat index values near 100. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the best chances on Saturday. A south to southeast wind will prevail between 5 and 15 mph.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Be aware of high temperatures this week in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — If your car’s AC isn’t working right now, you better hope the windows work and have a nice, ice-cold bottle of water in your cup holder because it’s going to be a hot week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth of July Fireworks Ignite Fires Across North Texas

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth fought several fires on Monday night after Fourth of July fireworks set dry grass ablaze. In Dallas, fire officials responded to a blaze under Sylvan Bridge at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the Dallas Fire-Rescue, the grass fire was ignited during...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#North Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Denton, TX

Denton is a city in Texas that is full of scenic beauty, fun, and adventure. It's home to a number of lovely parks, gardens, lakes, and many more fantastic tourist attractions. The city is a great place to visit if you want to relax and chill on your vacation while...
DENTON, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

FIREFIGHTERS FROM 7 CITIES HAVE GRASS FIRE COMPLETELY CONTAINED

DeSoto, TX - Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian are currently fighting a widespread grass fire that is now fully contained. It had burned an estimated 250 acres but the multi-city containment effort has brought it under control. The fire was first phoned in shortly...
DESOTO, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Fort Worth: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Fort Worth, Texas

There are many fun things to do in Fort Worth. Listed below are the top attractions to check out. You can also search for these attractions by category or location. Whether you’re looking for something a little more unique or a little more traditional, Fort Worth has a variety of fun things to do. Explore the city today! There’s something for everyone! If you’re new to the area, you might be surprised at how much there’s to do.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Top indoor activities around Dallas to escape the rain or beat the heat, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat in Texas is no joke and nobody wants to be outside in the rain and the Fourth of July weekend has the potential for rain and some high heat. What better day to celebrate than National Stay Out of the Sun Day on Sunday, July 3! NationalToday says, “Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period of time can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of Vitamin D, but spending too much time basking in the sun speeds up the aging process. Whether you opt to spend this holiday relishing in the great indoors, or relaxing in a hammock in the shade — we’ve got a couple of ideas to help you celebrate.”
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy