Democratic governor candidate Marco López’s brilliant 'pardons for abortions' idea

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Marco López, a Democratic candidate for governor of Arizona, in a brilliant if-you-can’t-beat-‘em-join-‘em campaign move, promised to steal a page from Donald Trump’s political corruption handbook and use it in a way that protects reproductive freedom rather than absolves criminals.

During his presidency Trump used his power to pardon as a way to please his constituency, engender a kind of mob boss loyalty, promote his political agenda and protect his pals from facing any consequences for their illegal, immoral, anti-American behavior.

The list is long .

It began at the genesis for many of our nation’s political abominations – Arizona – when Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then facing possible jail time for contempt.

Dear Leader Trump bails out his buddies

In a very short order it became clear to Trump loyalists that if they broke the law and got nailed there was a good chance Dear Leader would bail them out.

He did so with Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist charged with defrauding donors to a Mexican border wall scam.

And for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, caught up in a fraud scheme involving the Soviet Union what would have sent him to prison for seven-plus years.

And Trump’s kooky pal Roger Stone, convicted of lying under oath and threatening a witness.

And his unhinged former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty – twice – to lying to the FBI about speaking to a Russian diplomat.

Trump even pardoned his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner.

It's a terrible policy that undercuts justice

He pardoned former Republican members of Congress who found themselves on the wrong side of the law, including Duncan Hunter of California, Chris Collins of New York, Steve Stockman of Texas and – because it always comes back to us – Arizona’s own Rick Renzi.

These days, Trump loyalists are hinting at the possibility of pardons for those caught up in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a list that could include many, many Arizonans, ranging from our dicey Republican representatives to the slate of phony Republican electors to some members of the Arizona Legislature, all of whom are facing subpoenas or inquiries from congressional or law enforcement authorities.

Pardons have been Trump’s way of telling bad actors, “Don’t worry about the law. I’ve got your back.”

It’s a terrible policy.

It makes a mockery of the justice system and corrodes any confidence citizens might have in the actions of their government.

López would use it to protect rights, not criminals

Perhaps the best way to prove that point, however, is for someone to start using pardons for good instead of evil.

That is what Marco López is promising to do.

Pardons for insurrection? How about pardons for abortions?

During an interview with Ted Simons of Arizona PBS, López said, “I will support codifying the right to choose in our Arizona Constitution. I will support pardoning any health care providers and the women who seek that care if they are criminalized in Arizona. That’s my commitment. It’s a very personal choice that women make. I will support their ability to make that choice.”

That is not the way the justice is supposed to work. But, as I said, something corrupted for bad can sometimes also be used for good. And if Congress should pass a national abortion ban during his presidency Joe Biden could – and should – make the same promise to pardon those providing and seeking abortions.

Imagine that.

Two can play at this game.

Thanks, Trump.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Democratic governor candidate Marco López’s brilliant 'pardons for abortions' idea

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Election State#Abortion Issues#Pardons#Fbi#Democratic#Anti American#Mexican
