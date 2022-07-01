ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara wears bodysuit made of Air Jordan sneakers for new song ‘Jump’

By Margaret Abrams
 3 days ago

Ciara’s outfit can definitely “One, Two Step.”

In the cover art for her new song “Jump,” out July 8, the songstress wears a sexy, sporty bodysuit made entirely out of Air Jordan 4 sneakers, with the laces repurposed as corset ties.

The brains behind the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl ‘s inventive look is designer Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good , who’s created similar styles out of athletic kicks for Cardi B , Kat Graham, Kim Petras and more.

Ciara, 36, also posted a playful Instagram video Thursday to tease her upcoming track, in which she quickly transitions from wearing a white bathrobe into the customized sneaker suit — complete with matching red Jordans on her feet.

Hairstylist Kiyah Wright dubbed the delightful footwear bustier “sexy and tasteful.” One fan called it “cute,” but wondered, “how many J’s did y’all kill to make that?”

“Jump” is the superstar’s first musical release since “Rooted” in 2020 and the viral favorite “Level Up” in 2019.

Ciara and her husband, quarterback Russell Wilson, celebrated the NFL player’s trade to the Denver Broncos in March.

Her whole family — including daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, and sons Win Harrison Wilson, 1, and Future Zahir Wilburn, 8 — coordinated in the team’s signature orange hue for the occasion.

Perhaps next time, the sporty fam will opt for matching sneaker suits.

The singer popped out of her robe and into a sassy sneaker suit.
