ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SONIC to release hard southern sweet tea & hard slush in fall 2022

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acoYs_0gSAE7OV00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well you may have to wait until the 2022 fall season but SONIC has announced a drink combo like no other.

Alongside COOP Ale Works, SONIC will be releasing hard southern sweet tea and hard slush to stores throughout the U.S. in September. According to a press release, “Following the success of the fan favorite SONIC Hard Seltzer lineup, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush will be available for consumers to get their hands on at select retail stores in at least 38 states.”

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

The new drinks will hit the Texas Market as well as: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“After tremendous support and response from across the country for SONIC Hard Seltzer, it became clear that the SONIC fan is enjoying the experience of their favorite SONIC beverages in adult form,” said Sean Mossman, President of COOP Beverage Works. “Adult Hard Tea and Adult Hard Slush are natural brand extensions, and we are all excited for our fans to be able to try these amazing flavors.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalyn Smoot

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Nevada, TX
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
KDAF

Counties with the most veterans in Texas

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slush#Sweet Tea#Food Drink#Beverages#Alongside Coop Ale Works#The Texas Market#Coop Beverage Works
CW33

Be aware of high temperatures this week in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — If your car’s AC isn’t working right now, you better hope the windows work and have a nice, ice-cold bottle of water in your cup holder because it’s going to be a hot week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy