ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Lily Allen reveals she had an abortion, speaks out against Roe v. Wade reversal

By Jolie Zenna
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlCqt_0gSAE3rb00

Lily Allen revealed her abortion story Thursday while standing up for pro-choice advocates.

The “Smile” singer, 37, recounted her experience on her Instagram Story, arguing that no one should feel they have to “justify” terminating a pregnancy.

“i wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions. most people I know, myself included, just didn’t want to have a f–king baby. AND THAT IS REASON ENOUGH! WE DON’T HAVE TO JUSTIFY IT,” Allen wrote.

“It shouldn’t have to be said,” she continued, “and i think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”

The Grammy nominee did not share when she had the procedure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FArKI_0gSAE3rb00
“WE DON’T HAVE TO JUSTIFY IT,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
WireImage

Allen, who shares daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, 9, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, has been outspoken about abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

Last weekend, she performed her song “F–k You” with Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival and dedicated it to the justices who voted to reverse the landmark 1973 decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMjvN_0gSAE3rb00
Allen has two daughters: Ethel, 10, and Marnie, 9.
lilyallen/Instagram

Allen had a miscarriage in 2008 and suffered a stillbirth two years later due to a life-threatening condition that caused blood poisoning.

After welcoming Ethel and Marnie in 2011 and 2013, respectively, she and Cooper divorced in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI6jv_0gSAE3rb00
Allen and David Harbour wed in 2020.
lilyallen/Instagram

The “Fear” singer is now married to “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, whom she wed in Las Vegas in 2020.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many celebrities have spoken out in support of a woman’s right to choose in addition to sharing their own abortion stories.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Allen
Person
David Harbour
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortions#The Supreme Court
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
E! News

Ricky Martin’s Son Matteo Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!. Ricky Martin gave his son Matteo a taste of la vida loca when he brought the 13-year-old to set with him. "Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the teen giving the camera a thumbs up from a director's chair. "#mylittleman #pride #son."
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy