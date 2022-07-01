ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Ex-WFISD superintendent Mike Kuhrt hired by Victoria ISD

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

The former superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Michael Kuhrt has been hired as a deputy superintendent of the Victoria ISD.

Victoria, located in southeast Texas near the Gulf, is a city of about 66,000 residents. The school district has about 13,500 students.

The district announced Kuhrt's hiring on its Facebook page.

“I am thrilled to bring Mr. Kuhrt into #TeamVISD,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said in the post. “We quickly realized he is a cultural fit for our district and brings a wealth of experience into the role."

At Victoria, Kuhrt will oversee Business Services, Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR), Maintenance, Technology, Transportation, and Athletics.

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” Kuhrt said on the post. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

Kuhrt announced his resignation from WFISD April 4, but stayed on the payroll until the end of June under a departure agreement. His new job begins July 5.

He resigned his WFISD post as the district faced serious financial problems brought on by a loss of student enrollment and amid controversy over Kuhrt's handling of staff cuts.

Debbie Dipprey was named acting superintendent and on Monday the district named Donny Lee of Buna, Texas, as sole finalist for the WFISD superintendent's job.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-WFISD superintendent Mike Kuhrt hired by Victoria ISD

