All city of Wichita Falls non-emergency facilities will be closed for the July 4th holiday on Monday and the trash pickup schedule will be changed.

Normal trash pickup up on Monday will move to Tuesday and pickup on Tuesday will move to Wednesday.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday and the transfer station and landfill will be closed Monday.

Parking for the city's Fourth of July event on Monday will be different this year because of construction going on in the parking lot of the MPEC complex.

More: City Council takes first step in cosmetic makeover of MPEC Exhibit Hall

More: MPEC hotel construction on schedule

No parking will be allowed in the construction zones but parking will be available in designated areas on all sides of the complex, including areas at the Bridwell Ag Center.

A map provided by the city shows the available parking spaces in addition to trolley stops and outdoor restroom zones.

The trolley starts running at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m. There will be musical entertainment, a car show and inflatables for children. A fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City has plans for Fourth of July