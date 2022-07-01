ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County cautions about fireworks at Fourth of July

Wichita County has an outdoor burn ban in effect, but the ban does not include fireworks. However, there are strict limitations on the use of fireworks.

"All incorporated communities within Wichita County (Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Electra as well as Sheppard AFB) prohibit the use of fireworks within the city limits," the county said in a statement.

Outside of an incorporated city limits people are limited to using fireworks on private property with the owner's permission.

"The firing of fireworks from a county road or the easement along the roadways is strictly prohibited and citations for littering will be issued if the fireworks residue is not cleaned up," the county said.

The county offers advice to people who use fireworks:

  • Read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
  • Have a designated shooter to organize and shoot your family show.
  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
  • Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.
  • Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.
  • Fireworks should only be used outdoors.
  • Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.
  • Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks.
  • Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
  • Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.
  • Never attempt to alter or modify consumer fireworks and use them only in the manner in which they were intended.
  • Report fires immediately by calling 911.

"The best advice we can offer is to leave it to the professionals," the county said.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County cautions about fireworks at Fourth of July

