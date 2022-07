This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon. The federal gun safety bill passed with bipartisan congressional support in June was heralded as the first notable piece of federal gun legislation in nearly 30 years. Yet Missouri won’t feel its full impact — yet. Missouri will benefit from the millions of dollars in the Bipartisan […] The post How will the new federal gun law affect Missouri? It’s complicated appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO