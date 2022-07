Mrs. Janice Faye Gregory Henke, age 81, passed away July 3, 2022 at 7:02 am at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Coats, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Danny Helmes. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC at 1:00 PM.

COATS, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO