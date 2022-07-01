ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum wage increase would provide much needed relief ... or would it, many wonder

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Inflation is here, just like everywhere else, and it's shaking hands with Fort Collins' more than $600,000 median home price. How will the city's lowest-paid workers be able to afford to live under these circumstances?

The answer isn't straightforward, but Fort Collins City Council has begun discussion on whether to raise the minimum wage in the city from the $12.56 statewide hourly minimum wage to $15.

So we asked you: If Fort Collins were to raise the minimum wage in the city to $15, would that be a meaningful change?

On the pro side, these ideas were prevalent:

Many working people in Fort Collins pay more than half their income for rent.

"Those of us in upper income tiers have been getting a free ride on the backs of poorly-paid workers for years. Yes, do it!" John W. and Judi T. said.

"The surest path to equity is a good income, " David R. said. "Fort Collins spends a lot of time talking about equity and diversity — critical issues, the success of which will help more people to feel safe, recognized, and a part of a Fort Collins that is actively working to lessen prejudice of all kinds. The city of Fort Collins City Council should do everything they can to quickly raise the minimum wage for the workers of our community to at least a livable wage."

THIS WEEK'S QUESTION: Why didn't more voters turn out for the Colorado primary?

On the con side, these arguments were presented:

Businesses will pass along their costs by charging more to customers.

The lowest-paid workers will experience these higher prices as they consume goods, undercutting their wage gains.

Business will aim to reduce their costs by employing fewer people, which won't benefit people looking for entry-level jobs.

But as Wm. R sees it: "Might as well raise the minimum wage to $15 since the help-wanted signs I see show a $15 or $16 rate for new hires already. The additional costs are already being passed on to consumers."

THIS WEEK'S OTHER QUESTION: What specific changes should Fort Collins implement in update of Land Use Code?

But some of the conversation participants proposed some alternative solutions:

A different tool may be a better tactic, Jacob Z. said: "I understand the role government plays in trying to promote business growth while also watching out for the interest of wage-earners, but I can’t help but thinking that government would be in a better position if it did more to support collective bargaining of employees with employers, rather than trying to just tell employers what to do. At least, in a collective bargaining scenario, wage-earners are represented by what is essentially their own business, and that business negotiates with the employer-business to reach a contractual arrangement equitable, even if not optimal, to both parties to the negotiation. Rather than the blunt instrument of government telling all businesses what they must do, contractual agreements between businesses and their collective wage earners can address the needs and concerns of that specific business and those specific workers."

Marilyn M. said to consider wage increases and rent control together: "I would rather see a minimum wage of $13 or $14 and the city impose rent control, a limit to how much rent can be raised the next year. An acquaintance just received a 10% raise, $180 more than last year with no change in her income. High housing costs in this community cause much worry and stress on students, families and elders."

Small-business owner Lauren D. believes in having a minimum wage to protect workers, isn't opposed to a higher minimum wage and worries about her own employees as they struggle to make ends meet while making $15 per hour. Still, she isn't sure all types of workers should have the same minimum. "I question setting a minimum above the federal level for entry-level retail and food service positions. These are young people, some of them entering the workforce for the first time. The training and time needed to mentor these young team members is exhaustive. Some struggle with basic skills like counting change back to customers, sales techniques and communication skills. Owners should be given the ability to pay these entry-level team members an appropriate wage while they actually cost a business more than they produce throughout an introductory training period."

"A young person entering the workforce initially, living at home with their parents, might be designated as a separate wage group."

What are your thoughts? You can still join this conversation at Coloradoan.com .

Fourth of July fireworks: A must or a musn't?

With the Fourth of July weekend already upon us, take in these reflections on whether the laws around personal use of fireworks are a hindrance to Independence Day celebrations.

We asked: "With ongoing fire danger remaining high in Colorado, how do you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July this year? Are you heading up to Wyoming for some aerial pyrotechnics, letting the professional shows take care of things, or holding your own display? Are local restrictions a relief or inhibitor of your weekend plans?"

One person in the conversation felt the city of Fort Collins should have enacted a fire ban, as Larimer County did , and a few voiced support for the city's full ban on fireworks , even though others felt enforcement was lacking, for better or worse.

RELATED : What are the fireworks rules around Northern Colorado?

Harry S. got a little nostalgic: "I grew up with a lot of siblings and, although fireworks were illegal where we lived, they still managed to be a popular source of 'fun' for us. We all managed to reach adulthood with all of our fingers. So I grew up in a place where the laws against fireworks were ignored."

However, he said: "That place was not nearly as arid as Colorado. My offspring, never, never, never had any sort of fireworks to 'play' with growing up. We made an effort to attend professional fireworks displays when they were young. Although fireworks at home had been a part of my childhood, I never missed having that experience with my children. My children have never mentioned anything about missing out on not blowing up soda cans with firecrackers. We all enjoy the professional displays but, especially given our arid environment, I think it is best to keep fireworks out of the hands of the general public."

Steve and/or Kate M. — everyone knows it's actually Kate, the poster said — said the city should allow fireworks the same as unincorporated Larimer County, such as sparklers and fountains, for simplicity sake: "Enforcement could then be focused on the fireworks that leave the ground and explode, and are illegal everywhere in the state. People who want to light some sparklers or fountains with their kids would be free to do that in the safest places: right out front in driveways."

Steve and/or Kate noted that a limited time frame for fireworks could be useful: For example, Aurora allows fireworks "in a limited window from mid-June to July 4."

Furthermore, "landscaping in the city, which is typically irrigated and/or mowed, is far less combustible than the wildlands of the county, where these fireworks are permitted."

Finally, "the city itself sets off fireworks every 4th of July (without annually causing fires), because fireworks are THE time-honored, central feature of America's annual Independence Day celebrations. They are fun, and beautiful, and celebratory. I love the professional displays, but also the marvel and humor that is a smoke bomb, letting off a spurt of ridiculous bright-colored smoke, or those little pagodas that pop up and glow! Allow a little fun on the Fourth!"

And that's the big finish this week, Fort Collins. Happy Fourth of July!

Rebecca Powell is a content strategist at the Coloradoan, working to connect our community with the answers they seek. Contact her at RebeccaPowell@coloradoan.com . The Coloradoan can't do the important work of keeping our community informed without you. Support us by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Minimum wage increase would provide much needed relief ... or would it, many wonder

