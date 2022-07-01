ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro's RISE building students' confidence through summer program

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
WAYNESBORO — It was a nerve-racking experience for Saryah Mandujano Thursday night. The 11-year-old described herself as a "really shy person," so standing in front of a room full of people for a debate was not something with which she was entirely comfortable.

"I was trying to push through it because I know we've been practicing for quite a while and I was like, we've got this," Mandujano said. "There was nothing that could really go wrong. We have everything."

The debate was just part of the RISE Foundation's closing program for its summer school session Thursday night. While younger students read poetry that they had written and showed off art work, four older students took part in a debate about the potential dangers of social media and its link to teen suicide. A deep subject, no doubt, but one the four students handled adeptly.

Janya Payne, who teamed with Mandujano, agreed that the debate was stressful. Her mom, Sonya Payne, was surprised her daughter even took part.

"You couldn't really get her to talk in public," Sonya Payne said. "This year particularly she's really come out of her shell. I can see the transition and the confidence that has come to her. She got up in front of people and participated in a debate. That, in and of itself, is like a miracle."

That's part of what the RISE Foundation hoped to accomplish during its summer educational program in June. Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE along with Sharon Fitz, said the main goal of the program is to prepare students for the upcoming school year, helping them retain what they learned the previous academic year.

A study published in 2020 in American Education Research Journal showed 52% of students in grades 1 through 6 lost an average of 39% of their total school year gains during each summer. The study was conducted over a five-year period.

"We can identify some gaps pretty quickly, early on and get started," McGuffin said.

During the four-week program students work on math, science, reading, and writing. It goes beyond just the basics though. RISE brings in speakers from different professions to talk with the students about career choices. Students write poetry, some of which was read at the closing ceremony Thursday night in Waynesboro. And there was the debate, an event that gave students a chance to work on public speaking and research.

Sonya Payne's younger child in the program has struggled with reading in the past. After taking part in RISE's summer school the past two years, as well as the after-school program during the academic year, Payne saw a big improvement. She said her child's confidence increased which helped her reading.

"The foundation that RISE laid to build confidence was important," Payne said. "Just because she has difficulty doesn't mean she can't learn or is not smart. That really made a difference. When she went back into her public school classroom we all noticed she made some great strides."

Earlier in the week, Virginia Del. John Avoli presented the RISE Foundation with a check for $250,000, part of a state budget amendment Avoli submitted. McGuffin said the funds will be used to expand the services offered by the RISE Foundation.

"We've got a lot of plans on paper," she said. "But it takes money to do those plans."

William Wallace, 10, said RISE was the best thing he's ever done.

"It taught me how to express myself," Wallace said. "How to do a poem in front of everyone. My experience was fun."

Ophelia Kier is Wallace's mother. She said her son struggled with confidence in elementary school, having a bad experience with a teacher who wasn't very encouraging. The RISE program helped change that.

"His whole attitude changed," she said. "Being around other children that helped him and gave him the confidence to want to read and pursue and do better. And the RISE teachers just giving their time and their energy to the children brings out the best."

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro's RISE building students' confidence through summer program

