ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Three Men Cited For Illegal Oyster Harvest in Plaquemines Parish

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster violations on June 27 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Long Nguyen, 68, of Port Sulphur, Wayne P. Williams, 57, of Empire, and Trung Do, 54, of Buras, for unlawfully taking oysters off a private lease and failing...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Port Sulphur, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
lafourchegazette.com

Ambulance wrecks into Bayou Lafourche; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed into Bayou Lafourche in Larose on Saturday afternoon. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 Chief Devin Dedon confirmed to The Gazette that all are OK after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control, taking the ambulance into the bayou. Chief Dedon said...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

5 carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two women were carjacked in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street (map) in Treme at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Just after getting into their vehicle, they heard a loud knock on the window and turned to find man with a gun. They got out and the man took the the vehicle — a 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the Louisiana license plate 313DRT — and drove away, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Harvester#Harvesting#Ldwf
wbrz.com

Four people arrested on the Causeway after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager

JEFFERSON - Four people were arrested Saturday after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager and then leading the police on a chase down the Causeway bridge, authorities say. According to WWL, four people broke into a house in Metairie Saturday and demanded money. Deputies said the robbers grabbed a 17-year-old resident of the home and left.
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDSU

NOPD reports three carjackings from this holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The carjackings continue to be a consistent problem in New Orleans, as there were three reported carjackings from this weekend alone. According to the New Orleans police, one carjacking was reported in the Seventh Ward, one near Algiers, and one in New Orleans East. The carjacking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘Uncle Sam Jam’ brings much needed economic boost to Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, LA. (WVUE) - As many gather for the Fourth of July holiday, in Jefferson Parish, people celebrate the return of Uncle Sam Jam-- a free festival in Metairie. “There are a lot of people coming out. A lot of families coming out. It’s really a great time to celebrate the Independence of our nation,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man attempts to carjack an RTA bus and other violent crimes on Sunday

The Fourth of July weekend was no deterrent for violent crime on Sunday as a man attempted to steal an RTA bus in New Orleans. It happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Grant Street. The NOPD says Terrance Johnson was arrested after he approached the female bus driver as she was loading a passenger onboard. They say he attempted to steal the bus but the woman refused and Johnson then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was used in the attempted theft of the bus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

4 vehicles stolen at gunpoint since Saturday, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — There were four instances of victims giving up their keys at gunpoint between Saturday afternoon and very early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police daily crime log. Three of the instances were categorized as carjackings and the fourth as an armed robbery. The instances...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Chase ends on Causeway with 4 kidnapping suspects arrested

Cops tracked down a group of alleged kidnappers Saturday and pursued them across the Causeway Bridge. It all started early Saturday. "At around 7:00 am this morning, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie," JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said. "Multiple suspects had forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the residents."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy