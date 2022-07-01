Fort Collins is partnering with a new app for paid parking in Old Town.

Visitors who want to pay for parking on their phones will now need to use the ParkMobile app, which can also be accessed via web browser. The former FC Parking app will cease to function. If you'd prefer not to pay by phone, payment kiosks will remain in all downtown parking garages and the Mason Street lot.

ParkMobile is the same app used for parking at Colorado State University and in Boulder and Estes Park. You can download the app for free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play store for Android devices.

Happy Fourth of July weekend: Fireworks are back in Fort Collins. Here's your guide to the holiday weekend.

Parking rates are not changing in the city garages and the Mason Street lot (between Everyday Joe's Coffee House and The Regional on Mason Street south of Mountain Avenue). The first hour remains free. After the free first hour, parking in these areas costs $1 per hour Mondays through Saturdays. Sundays are free.

You'll still need to log your vehicle information at the kiosk or use the app even if you'll be parked for less than an hour.

Jacy Marmaduke covers government accountability for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @jacymarmaduke. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins is using a new app for Old Town parking. Here's how to sign up.