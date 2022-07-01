Property transfers for June 17-27

Due to the ongoing volatility of energy rates, the City of Galesburg would like to remind residents and small commercial businesses of their option to participate in energy aggregation through Homefield Energy. In 2021, the City of Galesburg entered into a new agreement with Homefield Energy for municipal aggregation of electricity supply. This was not the first agreement for municipal energy aggregation, as energy aggregation was approved by the citizen of Galesburg with the election in November 2012. Since that time, the City has successfully negotiated four municipal aggregation agreements on behalf of the citizens.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO