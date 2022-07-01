ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property transfers for June 17-27

By The McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
7 Marty Lane, Macomb/17-000-349-00/3.9 acres/$349,000/Nader Vakil, Co-trustee to Jessica Lin

Rural Route, Plymouth/01-000-281-45/19.66 acres/$148,000/Wendell Eugene SAPP to John L and Cynthia Denise Moore

1155 Stacy Lane, Macomb/11-401-110-00/130'x80'x130'/$212,000/Benjamin and Katherine Staupe to Melanie and Mark Purcell

405 S Charles St., Macomb/05-000-914-00/66'x127'/$61,400/Reginald E Owens to Erica Hartman

314 E Jefferson St., Macomb/11-300-122-00/70'x150'/$198,500/Melanie and Charles M Purcell to Roger Dale Sr. and Camie R Pavey

1601 Riverview Dr., Macomb/11-101-317-05/.271 acres/$186,900/Eric Icenogle to Craig L Whetten

712 N State St., Macomb/11-200-864-00/109'x167'/$110,000/Robert G Eaton to Leeanna Carlene Brim

600 W Elting St., Macomb/11-100-103-15/.17 acres/$67,800/Joshua Kirk and Carolyn Joan Johnson to Chicago Title Land Trust #8002386337

318 E Franklin St., Macomb/11-300-485-00/55'x172//$68,500/Michael Sartorious/John Armstrong to John Michael NixaAnnacah Oliva

172 James Dr., Macomb/11-301-395-00/.02 acres/$45,000/Marilyn Jacobson to Edward L Butcher

136 W Carroll St., Macomb/11-100-170-00/176'x120.2'/$55,000/Nathaniel R Aldrich to Cecelia E Bienko Trust

Rural Route, Plymouth/10-000-364-00/2.12 acres/$10,600/Cajun Farm and Land, Inc to Six Sticks, LLC

603 E Jackson St., Macomb/11-300-185-00/174'x60'/$175,000/Randall A Weinbert to Langlaagte Trust Under Agreement Dated October 6,2021

216 S College St., Macomb/11-300-291-00/90'x62'/$65,400/Crystal J Broadhead to Dale Starr

506 W Barnes St., Bushnell/03-001-107-00/60'x170'/$4,500/Erica Graham to Michael L Hobson

698 E Main St., Bushnell/03-000-577-00/60'x174'/$15,000/Michael and Stephanie Columbus to David J Jones, Sr.

