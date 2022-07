The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee called for “enhanced regulation” of the crypto asset market to mitigate against potential risks. Noting recent market turmoil, the committee said crypto assets don't pose a threat to the wider financial system yet, but they might in the future as they become more integrated into mainstream finance, according to meeting summary notes published Tuesday. The committee focuses on the central bank's role in maintaining financial stability.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO