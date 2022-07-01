Macomb Lions Club to host screenings in Bushnell

MACOMB – The Macomb Lions Club will host free hearing and retinal screenings from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Greenbriar Apartments, 770 W. Hurst St., Bushnell. The mobile screening unit is sponsored by the Macomb Lions and the Lions of Illinois Foundation.

The hearing screenings are open to anyone 18 and older, and to youth ages 10-17, with parental consent. The retinal screenings are open to anyone 55 and older. Hearing loss is one of the most common chronic disabilities, with nearly 720,000 people in Illinois affected by impaired hearing. In addition, early detection of retinal disorders is critical.

Persons wishing to join the Lions in their fight against vision and hearing loss can contact the Macomb Lions Club at MacombLionsClub@gmail.com. For more information about the work of the Lions of Illinois Foundation, visit lionsofillinoisfoundation.org.