Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO