Mansfield, OH

No injuries reported in outbuilding fire

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

No injuries have been reported after an outbuilding caught fire at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at 606 Sherwood Drive in Mansfield.

Fire engines arrived on the scene three minutes after the call was placed, according to Capt. Joe Boebel of the Mansfield Fire Department.

"It was a shed fire," he said.

The 16x24 structure was "fully involved" by the time firefighters arrived. It took them about an hour to extinguish the blaze and clear the scene.

"She had a fire in fire pit the night before," Boebel said. "She moved the ashes to the compost pile. The compost pile was several feet from the shed. It doesn't say that's what started it, but it was in the report."

