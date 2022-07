Police said they are still looking for someone after a standoff that started Sunday night in northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood. The incident started at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street after police received reports of a possible domestic disturbance involving a shotgun. Officers said someone had “barricaded themselves,” so they closed off the surrounding streets.

