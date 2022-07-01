Scott Tady: Hopewell shows highlight Tuesdays; Beaver Falls actress ends up on Broadway

There aren't a lot of Tuesday night shows in Beaver County.

So a round of applause to Hopewell Township, for launching a Tuesday Concert Series at its new Amphitheater at Hopewell Community Park.

That free series continues this upcoming Tuesday with Hopewell's blues guitar wizard Billy "The Kid" Evanochko fresh off an East Coast tour.

Other Tuesday shows include July 12 with the Hopewell Community Big Band, July 19 with Doo-wop Doctors and July 26 with Burke’s Bavarian Brass Band. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket, and if there's rain, the show moves to Hopewell Junior High.

The ceremonial grand opening for the amphitheater comes July 23 with a free community concert by Beaver County chart-toppers The Jaggerz from 7-9 p.m. along with some of the best food trucks in the area.

From Beaver Falls to Broadway

Maelyn Isenberg, a 2022 Beaver Falls grad, had the thrill of appearing on a Times Square electronic marquee last week.

She represented Beaver-Butler-Lawrence-Mercer counties in the Jimmy Awards, a national showcase of top scholastic musical theater talent at Broadway's famed Minskoff Theater, home of Disney’s "The Lion King."

Isenberg earned a spot in the Jimmy's by winning Best Actress honors at last month's Mancini Awards at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland. Jack Walker, of Knoch High School, won Best Actor and his berth in The Jimmy's.

A nine-day New York experience for students coast-to-coast, The Jimmy's includes private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theater professionals., leading up to their appearance in a stage production at the Minskoff. Jimmy participants receive opportunities for merit scholarships, professional advancement and other prizes.

For Beaver County students to get there, they first must be nominated in The Mancini Awards, which are open to all high schools in the quad-county area. Sixteen schools participated this May: Ambridge, Beaver County Christian, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Hopewell, Grove City, Knoch, Mars Area, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, New Castle, North Catholic, Riverside, Slippery Rock and Western Beaver.

If you don't see your favorite local high school in that list, tell its administrators their students are missing out on a great opportunity.

Tidbits

*Those hidden fees when purchasing concert tickets can eat through a wallet rather quickly.

Stage AE in Pittsburgh looks to lessen your pain with its new Fee-Free Fridays promotion. Stop by the North Shore venue's box office on the last Friday of every month this summer, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and you can buy concert tickets without fees.

**Jackie Evancho has released a cover of Joni Mitchell's classic "Both Sides Now." As we've come to expect from the Richland Township native, Evancho sings it with grace and poise, gradually heightening the drama to a big, sweeping finish on that final "I really don't know life at all." In the decade since her breakout performances on "America's Got Talent," the now 22-year-old has achieved triple-platinum album sales. Earlier this year, she dazzled viewers and judges of Fox's hit series "The Masked Singer."

***Pittsburgh artist John Sharvin will participate in season three of the Netflix glassblowing series "Blown Away" debuting July 22. That same day, Sharvin will appear at a free public event from 5-9 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Glass Center, at 5472 Penn Ave. in the city's Friendship neighborhood, which I like to call NoSh ("North of Shadyside.")

Pittsburgh Glass Center's motto is "Glass Art. We Teach it. We Create it. We Promote it." The center's Heather McElwee has been a guest judge on "Blown Away," a competition where 10 glass artists push their creativity to the limits.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.