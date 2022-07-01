ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Groundbreaking set for new Las Vegas hotel-casino near airport

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An official groundbreaking ceremony has been set for next week to welcome a new hotel-casino planned for Las Vegas. A spokesperson says Friday's event will...

news3lv.com

news3lv.com

Tourists come to town for a Vegas fireworks extravaganza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tourists continue to head to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas to catch fireworks Monday. When talking to visitors, many said it was their first time spending Independence Day in the Entertainment Capital of the country. Some started out the day shopping, eating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Station Casinos prepares to kick off July 4 firework show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will be organizing several fireworks spectaculars with the help of Fireworks by Grucci Monday night. This Fourth of July, six Station Casinos properties will be participating in the show. Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, said the preparation took months of planning. “The best […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns, tickets on sale now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tickets for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival go on sale Monday before returning to the valley. You'll be able to enjoy unlimited samples from some of the top pizza restaurants in Las Vegas. Each chef will showcase their unique signature style of handcrafted pizzas. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Dream Las Vegas to Break Ground Friday, Opens 2024

What visitors will find is an upscale casino and hotel with a build price of a little over half a billion dollars, 531 rooms and suites, a range of restaurants, nightlife, meeting and event space, and a single upper-story pool deck off the third floor. Opening Late 2024. The site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Barrett-Jackson auction returns to Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center‘s west hall for the 2022 Barrett-Jackson auction. About 650 collectible vehicles and 275 pieces of automobilia are crossing the world famous auction block. Most will be sold to the highest bidder–with no reserve–during the three-day event. Some of the significant vehicles include: A custom 2022 Chevy Corvette convertible owned by Paul Stanley of KISS; A new 2022 GMC Hummer EV 1 pickup truck, a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12; a 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Area 51 edition. Car enthusiasts are able to take free thrill rides in Dodge and Toyota cars on the performance track outside. In this video, you’ll see highlights of the show and interviews with attendees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4th of July celebrations up at Mt. Charleston

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a warning that's worth repeating. No fireworks of any kind are ever allowed on public lands, not even the Safe & Sane variety. While many families are celebrating the 4th of July up on Mt. Charleston, firefighters are on alert. “It's busy. The trail...
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,295,000 Brand New Modern Home in Las Vegas has An Open Floor Plan with Large Common Areas

The Home in Las Vegas is a Brand new modern single-story dream compound within minutes from the Lone Mountain regional and equestrian park and the shops at Downtown Summerlin now available for sale. This home located at 4261 N Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kamran D Zand (Phone: 702-800-0284) at Luxury Estates International for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

The state bird has returned

A growth spurt is taking place in Las Vegas and the timing is strange. The sudden burst of casino development is typical after a long economic upturn. It is rare coming out of one crisis and entering another possibly more difficult one. In the first decade of the 21st century, the gaming industry was exploding with activity. It was just before the Great Recession, but no one anticipated the economic crisis; it was a time of enthusiasm and grand plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
africapearl.com

4th of July Fireworks Las Vegas 2022: Where to Watch

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelonlinetips.com

Las Vegas on a Strict Budget – Cheap Holiday USA Travel Tips

How do you do Las Vegas on a finances? If you don’t have any cash and need to journey on a budget, take a look at my information to how one can …. low cost holidays, #Las #Vegas #Strict #Budget #Cheap #Holiday #USA #Travel #Tips, Budget,low cost,las vegas on finances,las vegas low cost,strip,las vegas,las vegas strip,strolling,vegas information,freemont avenue,las vegas journey information,mgm grand,fountains,mirage,volcano,wynn,venetian,stratosphere,paris,aria,Ultimate,bucket,record,bucket record,ninh,ninh ly,ly,explains,defined,how one can,journey,vlog,video,pictures,weblog,suggestions,travelling,vacation,world,round,information,tutorial,youtube,channel,issues,do,www.ninh.co.uk,@NinhLyUK,www.ultimatebucketlist.co.uk,bellagio,caesars,buffet #travelonlinetips #travelonlinetipsofficial.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals pack streets for 28th annual Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in Summerlin for the 28th annual Patriotic Parade on Monday. After a virtual parade in 2020 and a downsize last year, the Patriotic Parade went bigger and better in 2022. From Star Wars to Elvis to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $7,500,000 Incredible Home in Las Vegas was Upgraded to The Max with Beautiful Tasteful Finishes

The Home in Las Vegas is a gorgeous unobstructed views residence has been updated and upgraded to the max with beautiful tasteful finishes now available for sale. This home located at 15 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Thomas L Marsaw (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Experience next-level luxury in Las Vegas home

The southwest Las Vegas Valley is a rapidly growing area, and for good reason: It’s close to the Las Vegas Strip, great amenities, and some of the most scenic outdoor areas in Southern Nevada. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that features the finest in architectural innovation and modern design.
LAS VEGAS, NV

