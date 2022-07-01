Groundbreaking set for new Las Vegas hotel-casino near airport

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.

