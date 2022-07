>Lancaster City Identifies Priority Use of Pandemic Relief Money. (Lancaster, PA) -- The City of Lancaster is moving forward with ideas on how to best use five-million-dollars in pandemic relief funds. Mayor Danene Sorace says extensive public input has shown city leaders that affordable housing is a top priority. However, the mayor also says the city will need help from the state and federal governments to more fully address housing concerns in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO