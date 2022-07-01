ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers 2022 training camp watchlist

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drhbW_0gSA8zhv00

In less than a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting together at Saint Vincent College for training camp. The team will have 90 players at camp before trimming down to their 53-man roster. Many of these players we don’t know a whole lot about. Here is a rundown of the guys known and unknown we will be keeping a close eye on.

WR Calvin Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01noRu_0gSA8zhv00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers wide receiver room is crowded but the speedy rookie Calvin Austin III should be able to set himself apart with his ability to impact the run game on jet sweeps and might even sneak in as the team’s top return guy.

QB Mason Rudolph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2PR6_0gSA8zhv00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

No one expects Mason Rudolph to survive cuts as the team has clearly moved on. Nevertheless, we really want to see what kind of fight Rudolph puts up as he essentially auditions for his next job.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmU9H_0gSA8zhv00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are going to give Anthony McFarland Jr. one last chance to make an impact on this team. He should be a perfect fit to spell Najee Harris with his experience in Matt Canada’s offense but he’s been a bust so far.

LB Alex HIghsmith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIK3h_0gSA8zhv00
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

If you are making a list of potential breakout Steelers for 2022, Alex Highsmith is at the top of the list. Highsmith has been *this close* to being a great pass rusher for the last two seasons and with all the talent on this defense, he needs to take advantage of it.

DB Tre Norwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqbpH_0gSA8zhv00
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Tre Norwood came in last season and looked like anything but a rookie working as cornerback and safety. We can’t wait to see what role Norwood has this season. Pittsburgh needs to find a way to get more takeaways and Norwood has a nose for the football.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tntXG_0gSA8zhv00
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Now that the team is sure Stephon Tuitt isn’t coming back, there’s a glaring hole on the starting defensive line. Second-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk is going to be in a heated camp battle with guys like Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams for reps at defensive end.

P Pressley Harvin III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iGTK_0gSA8zhv00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

No player wants to put last season behind him more than Pressley Harvin III. He came into the season with a huge leg, awesome highlights and a starting job. But by the end of the season is was all about inconsistency and Harvin dealing with some serious personal tragedy.

LB Devin Bush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SHvC_0gSA8zhv00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I fully expect Devin Bush to play must better now that he’s two years removed from his torn ACL. What I’m more interested to see is how he steps up as a leader as he plays for a new contract and has some serious competition to stay on the field in sub packages now that Myles Jack is on the team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Norwood, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away. It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves. Who will...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
247Sports

Brett Favre hints that Raiders WR Davante Adams could see drop in production without Aaron Rodgers

As Davante Adams heads into his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre hinted that a drop-off in production could be imminent. Leaving an all-time talent like Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is never easy, and although Adams has joined a talented receiving corps, Favre explained that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr simply isn't Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchlist#Saint Vincent College#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Has Aaron Rodgers Killed Off The Dynasty In Green Bay?

Over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have won more games than they’ve lost. The Packers have only had three losing seasons since Aaron Rodgers became quarterback. They’ve also gone on and won one Super Bowl during that same time period. But even with that Super Bowl...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Reminds Fans To Respect A Rising Steelers Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

Former Steelers LB James Farrior Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star. While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots, Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Former New England Patriots and Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death at 33 years old, according to doctors from Boston University. Thomas was also managing seizures, a condition unrelated to his CTE symptoms, according to The New York Times. Doctors believe he likely died after a seizure on December 2021, according to The Times.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy