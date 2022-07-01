Steelers 2022 training camp watchlist

In less than a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting together at Saint Vincent College for training camp. The team will have 90 players at camp before trimming down to their 53-man roster. Many of these players we don’t know a whole lot about. Here is a rundown of the guys known and unknown we will be keeping a close eye on.

WR Calvin Austin

The Steelers wide receiver room is crowded but the speedy rookie Calvin Austin III should be able to set himself apart with his ability to impact the run game on jet sweeps and might even sneak in as the team’s top return guy.

QB Mason Rudolph

No one expects Mason Rudolph to survive cuts as the team has clearly moved on. Nevertheless, we really want to see what kind of fight Rudolph puts up as he essentially auditions for his next job.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

We are going to give Anthony McFarland Jr. one last chance to make an impact on this team. He should be a perfect fit to spell Najee Harris with his experience in Matt Canada’s offense but he’s been a bust so far.

LB Alex HIghsmith

If you are making a list of potential breakout Steelers for 2022, Alex Highsmith is at the top of the list. Highsmith has been *this close* to being a great pass rusher for the last two seasons and with all the talent on this defense, he needs to take advantage of it.

DB Tre Norwood

Tre Norwood came in last season and looked like anything but a rookie working as cornerback and safety. We can’t wait to see what role Norwood has this season. Pittsburgh needs to find a way to get more takeaways and Norwood has a nose for the football.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Now that the team is sure Stephon Tuitt isn’t coming back, there’s a glaring hole on the starting defensive line. Second-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk is going to be in a heated camp battle with guys like Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams for reps at defensive end.

P Pressley Harvin III

No player wants to put last season behind him more than Pressley Harvin III. He came into the season with a huge leg, awesome highlights and a starting job. But by the end of the season is was all about inconsistency and Harvin dealing with some serious personal tragedy.

LB Devin Bush

I fully expect Devin Bush to play must better now that he’s two years removed from his torn ACL. What I’m more interested to see is how he steps up as a leader as he plays for a new contract and has some serious competition to stay on the field in sub packages now that Myles Jack is on the team.