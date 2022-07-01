‘First Friday’ celebration returns to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced on Friday that the “First Friday” celebration at the Market Square will be making a return.

The event will be held the first Friday of every month, starting in July, according to a news release from the City of Brownsville.

Family-friendly activities will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with “nightlife” activities, including local bars and restaurants lasting from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“It’s all about the downtown business owners, it’s their initiative, and a way for the city to show its support. We have great food, music, and people and we are highlighting an event that brings visitors and tourists to Downtown,” said Downtown Manager Allan Garces in the release.

According to the release, First Friday was created to “promote, support and built attraction to Brownsville’s Historic Downtown area.”

The event will feature local street vendors selling art, food and crafts, with live music and pedicabs available for transportation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.