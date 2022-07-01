ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

‘First Friday’ celebration returns to Brownsville

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDTQZ_0gSA8WIy00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced on Friday that the “First Friday” celebration at the Market Square will be making a return.

The event will be held the first Friday of every month, starting in July, according to a news release from the City of Brownsville.

Cameron County reports 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 youth death

Family-friendly activities will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with “nightlife” activities, including local bars and restaurants lasting from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“It’s all about the downtown business owners, it’s their initiative, and a way for the city to show its support. We have great food, music, and people and we are highlighting an event that brings visitors and tourists to Downtown,” said Downtown Manager Allan Garces in the release.

Mercedes welcomes new travel center development

According to the release, First Friday was created to “promote, support and built attraction to Brownsville’s Historic Downtown area.”

The event will feature local street vendors selling art, food and crafts, with live music and pedicabs available for transportation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen residents celebrate Independence Day at municipal park

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Concert in the Sky July 4th festival showcased fireworks for the community. Multiple vendors like Paola Torres, who sold chamoy and chile candies, said she was happy to be there. “We are happy to be here and for people to start coming over, so I hope it’s a great day […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Main Event in Brownsville celebrates grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville’s newest entertainment center opened its doors Friday afternoon, offering free laser tag and charity opportunities. The highly anticipated Main Event in Brownsville is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The entertainment center is the latest business to take up residence at the Sunrise Mall. The doors opened Friday at 12 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local company prepares months ahead for cities firework shows

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Across the Rio Grande Valley cities are gearing up for firework shows but there is a lot of work that goes into putting on these dazzling displays. One company that handles these shows explains the safety guidelines ensuring the show goes off without a hitch.  As some companies across […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to host Fourth of July tailgate

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tailgate for the Fourth of July. The salute to freedom celebration will have live music, food vendors, fireworks and tailgating. Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Brownsville Sports Park. Gates to the event open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Government
Brownsville, TX
Sports
KRGV

City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey

The city of McAllen is encouraging businesses, organizations, individuals to bring crates of water to send them over to Monterrey. The city is facing a severe water shortage that has left several homes without water since March. “They depend on us, we depend on them,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said....
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Remodeled’ campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer. According to a social media post, staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping […]
MISSION, TX
momcollective.com

RGV Guide to Family Fun – July 2022

Summer fun is here to stay! Check out what’s happening from Mission to Edinburg and all the way to South Padre Island in July 2022! Scroll through our events guide below, or submit your own event to our community calendar!
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Mercedes#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System hosts free screenings this summer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System is hosting free health screenings this summer to encourage Valley residents to prioritize their health. The Healthy Summer Screening Series with take place at three of the System’s freestanding ER locations through July 23. South Texas Health System Freestanding Emergency Departments offers patients preventive screenings at any […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Boy discovers teen badly ‘decomposed’ floating in resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking for turtles in a resaca, a 13-year-old boy found the body of a teen badly decomposed. 29 years later, the murder of Jaime Rincones remains unsolved. On August 21, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office responded to 7124 Coffe Port Road in Brownsville in regards to a body floating in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV in need of volunteers, donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An anonymous donor to the Food Bank RGV will match up to $10,000 in donations, according to the Food Bank RGV. Regularly at any time of the year, $1 equals five meals. Thanks to the donor, $1 now equals 10 meals, according to Rosie Martinez, media contact for Food Bank RGV. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local gun shop sees uptick in sales

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Following several mass shootings across the U.S. and in Texas, a local gun shop owner is speaking about the impact it’s having on his business. “There’s been an uptick in sales and interest from people who are afraid they may not be able to purchase them in the future so they want […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: McAllen Chamber Chair gives update on new CEO

McALLEN, Texas – Annette Franz, chair of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, recently gave an update on her group’s activities at a board meeting of the McAllen Economic Development Corporation. One of the items she discussed in her report was the chamber’s new president and CEO, Josh Mejia....
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes welcomes new travel center development

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction for a $10 million travel center is expected to open up along the expressway near the Mercedes Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and La Quinta Inn Suites. The 12,000-square-foot project will include a gas station with restrooms and showers.  Restaurants like Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A will also open next door to […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be accepting water donations to assist Nuevo León, Mexico through a water crisis in the area. Bottled water will be collected and delivered to the Nuevo León Governor’s Office to provide assistance, a press release from the City of McAllen stated. “During this crisis, please join […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT to host Faces of Drunk Driving campaign

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a video exhibit for the public to share its testimonials on the consequences of drunk driving. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday during the “Concert in the Sky” at McAllen Municipal Park. TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit invites observers to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV to host produce pop up

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, in partnership with the city of Alamo will have free produce Wednesday. The mobile pop-up will be distributing produce, such as fruits and vegetables. Food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last. Route pick-up starts on Business 83, […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV celebrates new medical students

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV School of Medicine celebrated its new class of medical students on Saturday at the annual white coat ceremony. The ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students as they prepare to become the next generation of health care professionals. “Everybody, I think, has worked tirelessly and continuously to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV historian shares area stories in latest book

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes a local author to its Sunday Speaker Series presentation. Lawrence Eugene Fernandez, the author of “Jackass Flats: Tales of the Deltaland of the Rio Grande,” will be at the museum on Sunday, July 10. The museum’s news release said Fernandez will talk about the […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen house fire leaves one in critical condition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Firefighters responded to a fire early Monday morning that left a resident in critical condition. On Monday morning, Harlingen Firefighters, Police, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a house fire near the 200 block of East Washington. Firefighters knocked down the fire inside just before rescuing a resident who was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy