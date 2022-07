What is the best Star Wars series? While Star Wars movies have long dominated the big screen, we’ve also had a steady influx of TV series based on a galaxy far, far away. Starting as meagre tie-ins designed to sell toys in the ‘80s, televisual Star Wars has now become one of the guiding forces of the franchise. We have epic sci-fi series and drama series on Disney Plus, that both directly crossover with the main Star Wars timeline, and branch away from it. Across the prequels, sequels, and Original Trilogy, there are stories that have exhilarated and broken our hearts (and perhaps taken the sting out of a lesser film or two).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO