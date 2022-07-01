ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TPWD accepting 2022-23 drawn hunt permit applications

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew opportunities and scenery are available to hunters this fall through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program, now accepting applications for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in 62 hunt categories. The permits allow drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout...

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Central Texas bugs invade homes in search of water

When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
kolomkobir.com

Texas changes statewide blue and channel catfish size regulations

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission moved to change channel and blue catfish regulations at its meeting Thursday as part of annual hunting and fishing proclamations. The approved statewide regulations will remove the 12-inch minimum size limit and keep the 25-fish combined daily bag, but with a restriction that no more than 10 of those 25 fish can be 20 inches or longer. The changes will go into effect Sept. 1.
TEXAS STATE
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Texas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded several counties in North Texas upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#New Areas#Deer Hunting#Wildlife Department#Aph#Muleshoe#Lost Maples Sp#Nwr#Antlerless Deer
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allotments are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households. "With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
LoneStar 92

RIDE STUCK: Amusement Park Ride Gets Stuck Upside Down

As a theme park enthusiast, stuff like this always is popping up on my social feed. While this incident did not happen in Texas, this type of thing can happen anywhere. The Aero 360 at Kennywood Amusement park near Pittsburg got stuck upside down last month. The ride stayed upside down for about 15 to 20 minutes. In the video below you can see the ride start to come down as the crowd erupts in applause. I would call this a pretty dramatic experience.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

PRUSSIC ACID POISONING STRIKES CENTRAL TEXAS AREA

Prussic acid poisoning is usually a concern in the fall when animals graze after a frost. However, this type of toxicity can also develop in forages during a drought, and it has recently started to wreak havoc on a few livestock operations in parts of Central Texas. Oklahoma State University...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Murder Suspect Returned To Texas

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – An Austin woman who’s accused of murdering bicycle racer Anna Wilson in mid May has been returned to Texas from Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after the killing of Wilson. She was found in a Costa Rican beachfront hostel June 29th. Costa Rica returned her to Texas July 2, and she is now in the Travis County Jail, held on a $3.5 million bond. The murdered Anna Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, fellow bicycle racer Colin Strickland. Strickland has cooperated with investigators, and is not a suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ukrainian family flees war zone and finds refuge in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Dry weather could spoil Fourth of July plans as burn bans go into effect in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The dry weather could spoil some of your Fourth of July plans. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions, and disaster declarations have caused fireworks to be banned in Parker, Johnson, Navarro and Palo Pinto counties. You can still buy them at local stands but the penalty of shooting them in restricted areas ranges from $500 to $1,000. Devin Fansler will not be popping fireworks on Independence Day.   "I would hate to say that we wanted to go out and pop some fireworks and I killed my neighbor by accident because I've burned their house down,"...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy