Cleveland, OH

Louisville Slugger mobile museum comes to Cleveland

By Jon Rudder
 4 days ago
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is bringing an interactive fan exhibit to Progressive Field this weekend for the Guardians’ weekend series against the New York Yankees.

The museum is making the first stop in Northeast Ohio since 2019 and bringing game-used bats from former Cleveland greats including Frank Robinson, Joe Carter and more. There will also be a bat-making demonstration where the museum showcases the old-fashioned way of making a bat by hand.

“We introduced machines in 1980. We hand-turned bats exclusively up until then,” said Nick Fuchs, Louisville Museum and Factory marketing director. “Our last hand turner retired in 2016. We’ve worked with a lot of great craftsmen throughout the years and made a lot of cool bats.”

The interactive exhibit will also allow fans the chance to hold a piece of history with the rare opportunity to touch and hold a game-used bat by Babe Ruth and see a replica bat contract from former Cleveland ballplayer Rocky Colavito. A hand-tuner will be present at Progressive Field all weekend making replicas of Colavito’s signature K55 bat.

The exhibit gives baseball fans a chance to learn about the different types of wood used to make bats over the years, and what advantages and disadvantages each provides.

“Maple Bats are harder which typically provides more power. In today’s game it’s all about who can hit the most home runs,” Fuchs said. “ A lot of players prefer the maple bat just so they can get that extra boost of power when they make contact.”

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. has made Louisville Slugger bats since 1884. Named after Pete Browning, AKA the Louisville Slugger, the bats have been among the most popular in baseball for over 130 years.

Fans attending the upcoming series will also have a chance to win an All-Star experience for up to four people. The exhibit is located in Progressive Field along the main concourse behind Home Plate and next to Fan Services.

News Break
Politics
