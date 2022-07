PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported in the wake of an overnight 4th of July fire in Peoria. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a property near North Sheridan and West Meadows Lane. Firefighters say the responded to the scene to find a two unit detached garage almost completely engulfed in flame.

PEORIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO