Colonial Heights yogurt shop reopens under new ownership: SweetFrog hopes you hop in

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — SweetFrog is hoppin' again, and you're invited to have a "toadally" awesome celebration.The premium frozen yogurt shop is hosting its grand opening party this weekend.

On Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 from 2 - 5 p.m, there will be special pricing and a prize wheel. SweetFrog's loveable mascots Scoop and Cookie will be present entertaining guests.

The SweetFrog location in Southgate Square shopping center closed in the fall of 2021. In May, the new owners leased the space, remodeled, replaced most of the equipment and reopened on June 18.

“We called it a soft open,” Barry Armstrong of Lynchburg, a partner said. “We didn’t want much fanfare until all the systems were tested and staff trained.”

What's on tap?

With up to 24 flavor combinations and 60 toppings to choose from, customers can create a non-fat or dairy-free treat with fresh diet-friendly toppings or candy and syrups for a truly decadent treat.

"It’s all about great choices in a family-friendly atmosphere," Armstrong said.

"Kids and adults love to make their own treat," Brianna Kennard, who likes the positive vibe at work, said. "They're all smiles."

In addition to yogurt, customers can also select ice cream, sherberts and sorbets. Kennard of Dinwiddie provided a short list of options available at this time:

Sorbet: watermelon

Ice cream: chocolate and vanilla

Sherbet: lime and strawberry

Yogurt [no sugar added]: vanilla and strawberry

Yogurt: cookies and cream, pomegranate raspberry and more

“It’s exciting that SweetFrog is back. It is a great place for a wholesome family treat," John Brandt, Colonial Heights-Petersburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said. "We look forward to working with Barry and his team in supporting the Southern Virginia Region.”

Brandt, other Chamber members and City representatives will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday from 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Armstrong and two other partners, Daniel Smith and Alex Smith of Forest, Va., also own and operate the SweetFrog store in Short Pump and two more in Fredericksburg, Va.

“People make a happy decision when they choose SweetFrog. No matter what else is going on in our lives, visiting our cheerful atmosphere for a healthier sweet treat is a great decision. And, kids love everything about our stores," Armstrong said.

SweetFrog history

Entrepreneur Derek Cha, who immigrated to the United States from South Korea at the age of 12, liked the concept of frozen yogurt shops, especially in the midst of a recession. In 2009, he opened the first SweetFrog store in the Short Pump subdivision of Richmond.

"The F.R.O.G. in SweetFrog stands for Fully Rely On God, and we show that by being a good neighbor everywhere we move into," SweetFrog's website states.

SweetFrog has grown by leaps and bounds… or hops. According to Armstrong, there are 225 stores serving customers in 25 states. In 2018, the franchise was acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTY Food Group and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We have been humbled by the early support and welcome in Colonial Heights,” Armstrong said. "I am impressed with the way the businesses support each other, and we look forward to being part of this close community."

SweetFrog is located at 72 Southgate Square next to Staples in Colonial Heights. It is open Monday – Thursday from noon - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon - 10 p.m. For more information, visit sweetfrog.com.

