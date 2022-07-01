ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett Jr.

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett, Jr., age 57, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Waters of Cheatham in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Jimmy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 23, 1965, to the late James Thomas Blansett, Sr., and Sandra Hackney (Rhea) Blansett. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Angela Blansett Edison; brother, Stanley Kelton Blansett; niece, Andrea Edison (Jim) Koplinski; nephew, Murphy (Holly) Edison; great-niece, Savannah Youngblood; great-nephews, Landon Edison and Riece Koplinski. The family chose cremation and no services are planned.

The post OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Patricia Griffiths

Patricia Ann Griffiths “Gana”, age 68 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Griffiths was born on March 6, 1954, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to the late Paul & Nora Ann […] The post OBITUARY: Patricia Griffiths appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: James Richard ‘Ricky’ Adams

James Richard “Ricky” Adams (aka – Rabbit), age 69 of Chapmansboro, TN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by family. James was born on June 10 1953 in Nashville, TN to the late James George and Colyne Hope Callis Adams. He was proceeded in death by a sister, Sandra Gayle (Leslie) Shaffer. He served […] The post OBITUARY: James Richard ‘Ricky’ Adams appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHAPMANSBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1. Cheatham County Source New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022   The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Linda Joyce (Sullivan) Barnes

Mrs. Linda Joyce (Sullivan) Barnes passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, she was 70 years old. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 29, 1951. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Mary (Brock) Sullivan; brother, Jimmy Sullivan; sister, Wanda Joene O’Neal; and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Barnes. She is survived […] The post OBITUARY: Linda Joyce (Sullivan) Barnes appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Savannah, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Ashland City, TN
Obituaries
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: June Maureen Pipkin

June Maureen Pipkin, age 84, passed away at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born in London, England on July 4, 1937. June is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice (Elbem) Bannister; and husband, Vincent Eugene Pipkin. She is survived by her sons, Gordon Pipkin […] The post OBITUARY: June Maureen Pipkin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director. Ellis has a diverse background which will help her in leading the programming and events side of Marymount. Previously, she worked as a Guest Ranch Wrangler, an Executive Assistant, a Certified Nurses Assistant and, most recently, an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor. An Arizona transplant, Ashley is […] The post Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the […] The post Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Thomas#Cremation#The Waters Of Cheatham
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Police Working to Enhance Safety & Security for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration

Hundreds of Metro police officers will have a very visible presence downtown Monday to enhance the safety and enjoyment of the more than 250,000 persons expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration downtown. The police department reminds event-goers to be mindful of their surroundings, and that if they see something […] The post Nashville Police Working to Enhance Safety & Security for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Cheatham County Cruise-In Friday, July 1, 2022 322 Frey Street, Ashland City, TN, 37015 This event gives everyone a chance to get together and enjoy a nice cruise in the county. It is free of charge to attend. Town […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville’s celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage. “With […] The post New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville

Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway. Scout’s Pub was first introduced in 2016 as a family-friendly, community-focused bar and restaurant with a seasonally […] The post A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown

UPDATE: BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous. BJ […] The post IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ERIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend

If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. City of Brentwood Independence Day Celebration photo from City of Brentwood […] The post Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Pins New Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medical Technicians Grads

Columbia State Community College recently recognized 10 emergency medical technicians and 37 advanced emergency medical technicians upon completion of their programs during the Spring 2022 EMS Pinning ceremony held in Cherry Theater. Columbia State offered Advanced EMT at Dickson Fire in Spring 2022 in response to specific industry needs. This allowed students to complete a […] The post Columbia State Pins New Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medical Technicians Grads appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville

Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville  As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive […] The post Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Renowned Singer/Songwriter and Composer Ben Folds Joins the Nashville Symphony

Purchase Tickets Here! Singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer Ben Folds will bring his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and an unparalleled knack for songcraft to a three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, June 30-July 2. Folds has been hailed as “a wonder to watch” (Vibes) and “a consummate musician” (Uncut). He’s also a passionate […] The post Renowned Singer/Songwriter and Composer Ben Folds Joins the Nashville Symphony appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Due to Dry Conditions, Fireworks Are Prohibited in Ashland City Until Further Notice

Due to ongoing dry conditions in the area, Ashland City Fire Department Chief Chuck Walker, has determined that the discharge of fireworks within the city limits of Ashland City is prohibited until further notice. The current dry conditions make it extremely hazardous for citizens to discharge fireworks of any type. This step is being done […] The post Due to Dry Conditions, Fireworks Are Prohibited in Ashland City Until Further Notice appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
679
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy