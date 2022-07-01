OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett Jr.

James “Jimmy” Thomas Blansett, Jr., age 57, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Waters of Cheatham in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Jimmy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 23, 1965, to the late James Thomas Blansett, Sr., and Sandra Hackney (Rhea) Blansett. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Angela Blansett Edison; brother, Stanley Kelton Blansett; niece, Andrea Edison (Jim) Koplinski; nephew, Murphy (Holly) Edison; great-niece, Savannah Youngblood; great-nephews, Landon Edison and Riece Koplinski. The family chose cremation and no services are planned.

